Chesterfield RSPCA animal centre needs community's support

The charity, which has experienced a drastic decline in funding since the pandemic, is organising a spring fair at Hasland Village Hall on Saturday, April 2, from 11am to 3pm.

A wide variety of craft stalls, tombolas, games, cakes and treats will be available.

Stephanie McCawley, event organiser at the RSPCA Animal Centre in Chesterfield, said: “Through the pandemic it was really tough as events like our Spring Fayre are a crucial source

of income so we are over the moon to be back in the community and raising funds for animals who need us the most. We urge everyone to come along and if they have dogs to bring them

too! The more the merrier.”

Also on the events calendar, Chesterfield Animal Centre have plans for a fun dog show on Saturday, July 6 at Eastwood Park, Hasland.

Rachel Gray, branch manager, said “We are currently building new accommodation for the animals in our care and have exciting times ahead however need local community support to

help continue the good work we do for much need animals in the North Derbyshire area. If anyone would like to make a donation please visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/makeadonation/.”

To find out more about the events contact the centre on 01246 273358 or you can email [email protected]