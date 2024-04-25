Bridge 'Family' Fest returns to The Bridge Inn, Hollis Lane, Chesterfield on May 5.

The Bridge Inn on Hollis Lane is hosting its second Bridge ‘Family’ Fest on May 5. Sophie Orton, who runs the pub with her husband Dan, said: “This is the only event in Chesterfield to my knowledge on that day.

"We had a fantastic turnout of about 400 at the first family festival in August last year when it was on at the same time as Britannia Fest and another couple of events so we’re hoping for at least 400 people this time, if not more!”

A 30ft slide and bungee run for the children, karaoke, game stalls, food stalls, a hog roast and slushies for both adults and children will be on offer.

Entertainment will be provided by Marilyn Henshaw in the afternoon and Ashton Morton in the evening. Sophie said: “Marilyn is a close family friend. She sings pop and gets the crowd dancing….we had her performing in the pub in March, she was fantastic and got great feedback. Ashton does a bit of Motown and soul and gets people dancing.”

The day will help to raise money for a family whose dad has been diagnosed with cancer and been told it’s palliative. Glen Dowd is just 36 years old and a married father of three children, aged two to nine years. He is a long-standing friend of pub tenants Sophie and Dan. Sophie said: “Dan’s home roots are in Swanley and he’s known Glen for around 30 years. Glen was there on the night that Dan and I first got together 12 years ago so he’s a big part of our lives. We’ll be passing around a fundraising bucket and sending the money to his wife and children.”