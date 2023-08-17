The Bridge Inn's tenants Sophie and Dan Orton relax in their pub's outdoor space which now boasts a new bar, patio and picket fencing.

Dan and Sophie Orton, who run The Bridge Inn on Hollis Lane, will be hosting the event on Sunday, August 27, from 12.30pm. There will be an assault course, a bouncy castle, large slide, games and karaoke.

Sophie said: "We've organised this family fun fest to give a good hurrah to the biggest bank holiday of the year.”

The event will take place in the grounds of the pub where there is a new outdoor bar, patio, picket fencing, seating and a heater.

Award-winning international artist Donna Ramsdale will provide the early evening entertainment. Sophie said: “Donna has sung at London’s 02 Arena and on cruise ships. She is a local girl and a really good family friend of mine.”

Roped-off VIP tables with bottles of Prosecco and nibbles are available for customers to book in advance of the fun fest. Tables of six cost £35 and tables of eight cost £45; make a reservation by messaging www.facebook.com/TheBridgeInn22.

Dan and Sophie moved into The Bridge Inn nearly nine months ago. Sophie said: “This is the first family big event we've had. We've got karaoke every other Friday, bingo on Wednesdays and a quiz on Sunday nights.

"We’ve hosted birthday parties and had gender reveal parties. We’ve had people from all over the country saying how lovely The Bridge Inn is. We’re the first pub they see if they are staying at the Ibis.