The free one-day event will be held at New Square on Sunday, July 16, from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be food and drinks. To keep up with the summer festival’s ethos of reducing waste, attendees will need to bring their own containers, bags, cutlery and cups.

Greg Hewitt, organiser of the Plastic Free Festival, said: “We’re thrilled to be here for another year! We can’t wait to bring another day of brilliant entertainment, wonderful music and important education around single-use plastics.

“Come along, find great plastic-free products, browse the market and enjoy the show.”

The festival aims to champion local sustainable businesses and raise awareness of environmental issues while bringing together like-minded people for a day of fun and celebration.

This year’s event will see an increased selection of reusable cups on offer, from wine goblets to coffee cups, and a bar serving both alcoholic and soft drinks.

Alongside the jam-packed entertainment schedule, there will also be a workshop from entrepreneur Carmel Page, with tips and tricks on how to repair clothes and reduce textile waste.

Greg said: “The impact the festival has had on our community over the last few years is outstanding. Everyone has been so receptive and people have even started changing their ways when it comes to plastic by reducing their usage. It’s amazing to see the difference we are making and that people are taking the message on board.”

“I’m sure people will love what we have put together for them this year and appreciate all the hard work and dedication we have put into organising another fantastic event for all the community.”