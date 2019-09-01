Chesterfield Photographic Society to ‘relaunch’ with move to new venue

The Chesterfield Photographic Society is refocusing its activities on a new venue this week with a free workshop for the camera curious.

The group will hold its first meeting at St Thomas’ Community Centre on Chatsworth Road on Thursday, September 5, 7.30–9.30pm, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Members can learn to capture stunning wildlife shots like this by Paul Howson.

The hands-on session will give potential new members chance to meet society regulars, ask questions, learn new techniques and try their skills on some live snakes.

President Martin Jackson said: “It’s an exciting time. Moving to a new meeting place will allow us to provide much more opportunity for practical work and social interaction in a more accessible venue.

“This will be a fairly momentous step in the life of the society to the extent that we will, effectively, ‘relaunch’ and we would like to encourage all Chesterfield photographers to come along and join in.”

The new venue will give the group more options for holding workshops, catering facilities, and easy access for guest presenters and members.

Paul Howson also took this stunning action shot.

Martin said: “The society has a growing reputation for attracting top class presenters and 2019–20 is no exception.

“Our meetings will cover all types of photography from landscapes to stunning wildlife, sports, underwater, war, macro, studio and travel.”

He added: “There will also be sessions on lighting, flash and the use of software such as Photoshop and Lightroom, and printing and mounting.

“The emphasis is on enjoyment and support for any age or photographic interest.”

The society has introduced a new member rate of £30 a year plus £1 on the nigh of each monthly meeting.

The group organises regular location visits, competitions and exhibitions throughout the year.

For more information, go to chesterfieldphotosociety.org.