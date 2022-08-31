Chesterfield Football Club stadium and Tapton Lock are among 12 places you must visit to celebrate Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days will see a dozen sites welcome visitors on various days between September 9 and 18 in an event which has been arranged by Chesterfield and District Civic Society as the town’s contribution to a national celebration.

The locations include Ss Augustine’s church on Derby Road, described by the society’s chairman Philip Riden as “probably the most spectacular modern church in the town” and Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.

Philip said: “The Heritage Open Days is a good way of encouraging more people to visit Chesterfield and spend time and money in the town – as the borough council is keen to do as part of its tourism strategy.

"Heritage Open Days in Chesterfield shows that the town has a lot to offer visitors, even though people don’t always think of it as an obvious tourist destination.”

Individuals and venues who are opening their doors to support the event have been thanked by the civic society. Philip added: “The civic society is hoping that the success of this year’s Heritage Open Days will encourage more places to open next year.”

Opening times, together with details of historic buildings elsewhere in Derbyshire that are taking part in Heritage Open Days, are available on the website: www.chesterfieldcivicsociety.org.uk/heritage-open-days.

Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days is England’s contribution to a Europe-wide movement aimed at encouraging more people to visit buildings and other places of historic

interest, especially those not normally open to the public.

Co-ordinated nationally by the National Trust, the scheme depends on volunteers in every community who come together to promote the event every year.

This year’s theme is Astounding Inventions – offering a celebration of the cutting-edge creations that make our lives easier as well as the imaginative inventors behind them.

Heritage Open Days is supported by the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: “In supporting the festival this year, our players are helping bring communities together to share the stories of the people, places, and spaces important to them.”

Revolution House, Old Whittington The Revolution House is traditionally identified as the alehouse named the Cock & Pynot at which the 4th Earl of Devonshire met some of his fellow conspirators in 1688 to plan what became known as the Glorious Revolution. This plot removed James II from the throne and replaced him with the Dutch ruler, William of Orange and his wife Mary, the daughter of Charles II. During the Heritage Open Day at Revolution House on September 18, there will be a display about Joseph Paxton, the 6th Duke of Devonshire's landscape gardener.

Chesterfield Football Club stadium The present Chesterfield Football Club traces its origins from a club founded in 1866 and for most of the time since then occupied what became known as the Recreation Ground near the western end of Saltergate. In 2010 the club moved to a new stadium at Stonegravels, which remains one of the best equipped grounds in lower-league professional football. Visits during Heritage Open Days on September 14 and 15 will enable members of the public to tour the stadium's changing rooms, tunnel area, trophy cabinet and more.

Ragged School Founded in 1878 by members of Soresby Street Congregational Church, the Ragged School took over premises first built as a lace factory, one of many such workshops erected in the yards behind Low Pavement. Ragged schools were Sunday schools opened in poor districts, such as the slums in this part of Chesterfield. No fees were charged and the school relied on the generosity of wealthy townspeople. The school acquired a new frontage when Markham Road was built in 1911. Now a non-denominational Evangelical chapel, the Ragged School will be open to the public on September 10, 11 and 18.

Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel The oldest surviving nonconformist place of worship in Chesterfield, Elder Yard chapel dates from 1694 and was originally the only meeting place for Protestant Dissenters in the town apart from the Quakers. In the 18th century the building was shared by Congregationalists and Independents, who later built their own chapels, and since the early 19th century Elder Yard has been the home of a Unitarian congregation. The congregation once had a Sunday school on Saltergate in a building which is now occupied by shops and a children's nursery. The chapel will be open to the public on September 9, 10 and 11.