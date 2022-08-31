Chesterfield Football Club stadium and Tapton Lock are among 12 places you must visit to celebrate Heritage Open Days
People will get the opportunity to visit places of interest in and around Chesterfield that are not usually open to the public.
Heritage Open Days will see a dozen sites welcome visitors on various days between September 9 and 18 in an event which has been arranged by Chesterfield and District Civic Society as the town’s contribution to a national celebration.
The locations include Ss Augustine’s church on Derby Road, described by the society’s chairman Philip Riden as “probably the most spectacular modern church in the town” and Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.
Philip said: “The Heritage Open Days is a good way of encouraging more people to visit Chesterfield and spend time and money in the town – as the borough council is keen to do as part of its tourism strategy.
"Heritage Open Days in Chesterfield shows that the town has a lot to offer visitors, even though people don’t always think of it as an obvious tourist destination.”
Individuals and venues who are opening their doors to support the event have been thanked by the civic society. Philip added: “The civic society is hoping that the success of this year’s Heritage Open Days will encourage more places to open next year.”
Opening times, together with details of historic buildings elsewhere in Derbyshire that are taking part in Heritage Open Days, are available on the website: www.chesterfieldcivicsociety.org.uk/heritage-open-days.
Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days is England’s contribution to a Europe-wide movement aimed at encouraging more people to visit buildings and other places of historic
interest, especially those not normally open to the public.
Co-ordinated nationally by the National Trust, the scheme depends on volunteers in every community who come together to promote the event every year.
This year’s theme is Astounding Inventions – offering a celebration of the cutting-edge creations that make our lives easier as well as the imaginative inventors behind them.
Heritage Open Days is supported by the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: “In supporting the festival this year, our players are helping bring communities together to share the stories of the people, places, and spaces important to them.”