Richard and Sharon Smithson in their garden at Hawksley Avenue, Newbold

Richard and Sharon Smithson, of 70 Hawksley Avenue, Newbold, have spent two decades transforming land hidden away at the back of their house into a tropical paradise complete with banana plants, bamboos and gunnera.

They will be welcoming visitors on August 13, from 12 noon until 4pm. Refreshments will be available.