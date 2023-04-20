Wendy Taylor in her garden at The Paddocks, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Melvin and Wendy Taylor of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Chesterfield, will be welcoming visitors to look around their garden on Sunday, April 23, from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors to their half-acre plot will see a small formal garden, stream and koi filled pond.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, free for children. Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme which aids health charities including Macmillan and Marie Cure.