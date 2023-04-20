News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
34 minutes ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
47 minutes ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
13 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
14 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire

Chesterfield couple open garden to visitors to raise money for health charities

A Chesterfield couple who have spent more than 40 years creating a beautiful garden will be raising money for good causes at a public open day.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Wendy Taylor in her garden at The Paddocks, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.Wendy Taylor in her garden at The Paddocks, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Wendy Taylor in her garden at The Paddocks, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Melvin and Wendy Taylor of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Chesterfield, will be welcoming visitors to look around their garden on Sunday, April 23, from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors to their half-acre plot will see a small formal garden, stream and koi filled pond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission is £3.50 for adults, free for children. Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme which aids health charities including Macmillan and Marie Cure.

Homemade cakes, teas and coffees will be available. For more information, call 01246 451001.

Related topics:Chesterfield