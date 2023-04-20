Chesterfield couple open garden to visitors to raise money for health charities
A Chesterfield couple who have spent more than 40 years creating a beautiful garden will be raising money for good causes at a public open day.
Melvin and Wendy Taylor of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Chesterfield, will be welcoming visitors to look around their garden on Sunday, April 23, from 11am to 5pm.
Visitors to their half-acre plot will see a small formal garden, stream and koi filled pond.
Admission is £3.50 for adults, free for children. Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme which aids health charities including Macmillan and Marie Cure.
Homemade cakes, teas and coffees will be available. For more information, call 01246 451001.