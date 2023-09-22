Chesterfield based UP Strength win ‘Best Personal Training Service’ for the second year running!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Midlands Enterprise Awards stated in their press release when announcing the winners, “The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

Judged by an independent panel, the awards highlight a vastly diverse range of exciting and innovative businesses and industries based in the UK’s heartland.

Alfie Spencer, owner and founder of UP Strength said: "We are delighted to become back to back winners of the Best Personal Training Service Award.

Alfie taking training outside making personalised workouts fun and enjoyable.

"At UP Strength our passion is to empower real everyday clients with the knowledge, skills and support to become the best version of themselves."

Alfie added “Every day we feel blessed doing our work. We love what we do!

"Ultimately, it is all about delivering a quality outcome for every single client and providing them with a real return on their investment.

“Working with loads of exciting clients from Derbyshire and all around the UK, we have had our busiest year ever, which has seen the UP Strength Army of clients double in size.”

UP Strength offers personalised home workout programmes, as well as 1-1 personal training at their exclusive studio in Chesterfield, on Derby Road.

“UP Strength pride themselves on sharing the responsibility for your transformation journey to improve your overall health, fitness and mindset, giving you the tools and support to make sustainable life changes that will help unlock and maintain the results you truly want.”

“Year on year we want to improve not just for ourselves but for our clients.

"We are trying to take UP Strength and personal training to a whole new level. Winning the ‘Best Personal Training Service in Derbyshire’ back-to-back give us a real buzz.”

Alfie went onto say “The reason we stand apart from the industry of personal trainers in the mainstream gyms is that we take responsibility and truly share your transformation journey.

"Our programs are built on simple, proven principles, but our methods are always changing and evolving so you don’t get stuck in a rut of doing the same thing over and over again."

Alfie finally added, “UP Strength’s ideal client is anyone with a goal to improve and a willingness to work hard; that’s really it, as we’ll help them do the rest.”

UP Strength offer an online service and also 1-1 personal training at their private studio on Derby Road, Chesterfield.