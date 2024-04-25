Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Chesterfield Area Walking Festival returns from Saturday, May 11 to Sunday, May 19 and includes gentle strolls, family walks and big days out for seasoned hikers.

Families can find out more about important pollinators on a Bumblebee Safari or enjoy a gentle walk through a bluebell wood near Chesterfield Canal.

Heritage walks include a tour of historic Chesterfield pubs, an exploration of the symbolism in Spital Cemetery, a guided walk discovering the history of the Avenue Country Park and a tour of Bolsover with a historic Baroness. Chesterfield Museum stores will be opened for two tours.

Explore Hardwick Hall's wider estate during a guided walk on May 16, 2024.

For the more experienced hiker the festival includes a few strenuous walks like the Creswell Crags circular, a route tracking the source of the river Rother and a hike from Holmebrook Valley Park to Linacre Reservoirs.

Step up to the biggest challenge of the festival by tackling the Round Walk which follows an impressive 34-mile route. More experienced ramblers will probably go the whole distance, but there is the option to leave at any point along the way.

All walks are led by a trained guide who is knowledgeable about the history, wildlife and the best countryside to walk through.

The Chesterfield Area Walking Festival is run in partnership by Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council and Bolsover District Council.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic event with some great walks that will help you explore our borough and the surrounding area. We’re proud to be supporting this event because it is suitable for everyone – helping to bring people to the area and is enjoyed by many of our residents."

Advance booking is essential, unless stated otherwise, but most walks included in the festival are free to attend.

All walkers are urged to wear suitable footwear and clothing and bring along a drink to keep themselves hydrated.

Reserve your tickets and find out more about the festival by visiting: www.visitchesterfield.info/walking-festival.