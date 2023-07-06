Wendy Taylor in her beautiful garden at The Paddocks, Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Melvin and Wendy Taylor, of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor are hosting an open day on Sunday, July 7, from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors will see the work that has gone into creating a beautiful garden during the last 40-plus years. The half-acre plot includes a small formal garden, stream and koi filled pond

Admission is £3.50 for adults, free for children. Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme which aids charities including Macmillan and Marie Cure.