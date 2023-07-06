Chesterfeld couple invite public to garden lovingly created over 40 years
A Chesterfield husband and wife will raise money for health charities when they open their garden to members of the public.
Melvin and Wendy Taylor, of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor are hosting an open day on Sunday, July 7, from 11am to 5pm.
Visitors will see the work that has gone into creating a beautiful garden during the last 40-plus years. The half-acre plot includes a small formal garden, stream and koi filled pond
Admission is £3.50 for adults, free for children. Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme which aids charities including Macmillan and Marie Cure.
Homemade cakes, teas and coffees will be available. For more information, call 01246 451001.