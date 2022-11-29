A Christmas tree is the statement piece of festive decorations and many families choose the real deal over its artificial cousin.

But finding the perfect one to spruce up your home can prove exhausting and especially so when you have excited children with weary little legs tagging along.

Fortunately the elves have been working their magic to find the best places in Derbyshire to get a real Christmas tree as well as sourcing expert advice on looking after it.

Choose a freshly-cut tree and when you get it home, trim 3cm off the trunk and put it in a bucket of water to rehydrate it. Make sure you water your tree base every day and that the tree trunk is immersed in at least two inches of water to ensure that it doesn’t dry out.

Before decorating your tree, plug in the fairy lights, check the wiring and inspect all bulbs for looseness and other issues or signs of damage.

Keep your tree away from any open flames - fires or candles. No flames should be near tree branches and fireplaces should have a screen to prevent embers from popping onto the tree.

Ensure that smoke alarms in your house are working and that all electric lights on Christmas trees are switched off before you go to bed at night. Glenn Amato, managing director at ADT UK& I Subscriber, said: “UK fire statistics show house fires are the most common in December, so it is important you take the necessary precautions to ensure your Christmas decorations are not creating a fire hazard. However, you decide to celebrate this year, ensure your home and your family are safe and protected this Christmas.”

1. Chesterfield Garden Build on Newbold Road, Chesterfield, stocks non-drop Nordmann Firs, starting at £39 for 5ft to 6ft trees. The business is open from 7.30am Monday to Saturday. For more details, call 01246 209750 or visit www.gardenbuild.com

2. Holymoorside Harewood House Farm at Harewood Road, Holymoorside has a plantation of Christmas trees awaiting buyers. Prices range from £35 for a 5ft tree to £70 for a 10ft specimen. The farm also has a small number of Christmas trees that are bigger than 10ft! The plantation is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9.30am until 4pm up until Christmas. There is a free delivery service to the local area. For more details, email [email protected], call 07934 818921or send a request via Facebook messenger.

3. Chesterfield Dunston Hall Garden Centre on Dunston Road, Chesterfield, has a range of freshly-cut Nordmann pine trees and pot-grown trees for sale. For further details, call 01246 268468 or visit the business's Facebook page.

4. Glapwell Glapwell Nurseries at Glapwell Lane, Glapwell, is offering cut Nordmann Christmas trees from £35 for a six-footer to £40 for an 8ft tall tree. There is free local delivery on dates throughout December. The business is open from 8am until 5pm daily. For further information call 01623 812191 or visit Glapwell Nurseries page on Facebook.