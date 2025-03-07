A new season will burst into bloom at Chatsworth, launching with an exhibition that is inspired by the stately home’s beautiful gardens.

Visitors will be welcomed back to the jewel in Derbyshire’s crown from March 15 and encouraged to take a look at The Gorgeous Nothings: Flowers at Chatsworth. The exhibition builds on the history of landscape designers, gardeners, scientists and botanists who, over the past six centuries, have dedicated their work to Chatsworth’s garden and grounds. It will include historical and contemporary works of art from the Devonshire Collections alongside loans from national and international museums and new artworks commissioned by Chatsworth House Trust.

Jane Marriott, director of Chatsworth House Trust, said: “Over the past six centuries, Chatsworth has been shaped by the creativity and curiosity of those that have lived and worked here. From artists and authors to scientists, botanists and landscape gardeners; they have all influenced the evolution of the Chatsworth that we enjoy today. We’re thrilled to this year be building on their legacy with The Gorgeous Nothings exhibition – a celebration of flowers in all their forms."

The exhibition will be supported by a large programme of related events celebrating the estate’s spectacular natural surroundings.

Chatsworth House, gardens and farmyard reopen to the public on March 15, 2025.

The Garden & Plant Fair, which takes place from June 6 to 8, will give visitors the opportunity to learn from experts and browse specialist nurseries from across the country, as well as experiencing live music and sampling artisan food made by local producers.

Throughout the year, the events programme will focus on developing both knowledge and skills related to horticulture, with archive sessions such as Chatsworth’s Botanical Treasures on May 16 and September 16 taking a deep dive into the rare books and materials in Chatsworth’s archive of treasures, as well as a series of hands-on workshops including botanical embroidery, floristry, seasonal watercolour painting and jewellery making.

Celebrating the Cascade wellness sessions have been designed to inspire and connect visitors with nature. From Forest Bathing in Stand Wood to Riverside Tai Chi and Mindful Waterways Walks, this collection of events offers a unique opportunity for people to experience the peace and beauty of the nature on the estate, whilst supporting the essential restoration of the Cascade.

A wealth of Jane Austen themed activities will be held to mark the 250th anniversary of the novelist’s birth and the 20th anniversary of the filming of Pride and Prejudice at Chatsworth. These include a three-day celebration from June 13 to 15, featuring events such as a Regency Afternoon Tea served in the Old Duke’s Glasshouse, outdoor screenings of Pride and Prejudice, a musical adaptation of Sense and Sensibility in the Rose Garden on August 16 and a themed embroidery workshop.

The popular Country Fair and the spectacular Christmas experience and market will be back later in the year.

New for this year, Chatsworth is introducing a two-day guided experience ticket, which offers a unique opportunity to enjoy two full days exploring the estate – from an expert-led tour of the house and garden, including exclusive access to the Belvedere Tower, to a guided buggy tour of the 105-acre garden, sharing stories of 500 years of historic and horticultural development. There will also be a brand new ‘behind the scenes’ tour, taking guests through historic working and service areas rarely seen by visitors, including the old kitchen, confectionary, cellars, plunge pool and theatre. Both new tours will be available to book in advance on the Chatsworth website from mid-March.

Chatsworth House Trust is continuing its commitment to making the house and garden accessible to everyone; Universal Credit tickets are available at a reduced price for those that otherwise might find cost a barrier to visiting. Those that are eligible can purchase tickets online in advance for just £3 for adults and £1 for children, helping to make sure that as many people as possible can enjoy everything the estate has to offer in 2025.

Jane Marriott added: “Whether developing new skills on our learning programme, exploring the amazing diversity of wildlife across the estate, or supporting our vital campaign to restore and reinterpret our much-loved Cascade, we hope our events and activities will bring joy to people of all ages as they visit us over the coming year.”

For more information on the events being held at Chatsworth throughout the next 12 months, go to www.chatsworth.org/events