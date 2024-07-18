Explore Chatsworth House and its beautiful grounds this summer holiday (Photo: India Hobson/Haarkon/Chatsworth House Trust)

Live opera, outdoor cinema screenings and the much-loved Country Fair are just a few of the highlights taking place at Chatsworth this summer.

Opera Brava will be presenting Carmen on August 2 and La Boheme on August 3 in the grounds of the stately home, offering a perfect mix of music and drama on a summer’s evening.

The garden will also host three sell-out screenings of Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden, which was shot at Chatsworth and will be shown from August 9-11.

Grand ring displays including Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team, Imps Motorcycle Display Team and The Parachute Display Team will be highlights of the Chatsworth Country Fair, running from August 30 to September 1. There will also be inspirational cookery masterclasses, food from local producers, shopping and plenty of activities to join in with, including a vintage fun fair, children's climbing wall, bungee trampoline and much more.

Picturing Childhood is a multi-sensory, interactive exhibition inside Chatsworth House (photo: Abigail Reynolds)

The woodland adventure playground at the farmyard has received an extensive refurbishment, including two new tall towers, racing slides and rope bridges, plus new accessible footpaths, complementing the array of existing play equipment and making it ideal for children of all ages.

Children can make the most of the great outdoors with free activities across the park and garden, including nature-themed drop in art workshops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer holidays, and a family trail to explore the beautiful woodland in playful new ways.

For those looking to get even closer to nature, visitors aged six and over can join the Big Tree Climb in Stand Wood, from August 3-16, offering a safe and fun way to experience an incredible treetop view of Chatsworth.

On a wet day, Chatsworth offers plenty for visitors to see inside the stately home. A multi-sensory exhibition, Picturing Childhood, invites visitors to experience Chatsworth’s playful histories from a new perspective. Visitors can see, touch, smell, feel, think, do, and play through new commissions and loans by artists that encourage hands-on and perspective-bending interactions. These include a unique scent experience curated by food historian and scent artist, Tasha Marks, and the ‘Anthronaut’ series by Abigail Reynolds, which enables visitors to literally see things from a different point of view, taking inspiration from The Sword in the Stone, in which Merlin transforms Arthur into different birds and animals to teach him about the world.

Children aged 7-12 years can find out about growing fruit, flowers and vegetables in Learn To Grow workshops at Chatsworth from August 5 to 7 (photo: Simon Broadhead/shoot360.co.uk)

Chatsworth is also home to Imaginary Conversations, a new exhibition showcasing renowned London-based fashion house ERDEM’s Spring Summer 2024 collection, which is inspired by the late Dowager Duchess Deborah and Chatsworth’s extensive textiles archive. The exhibition, which is running until October 20, is set within the guest bedrooms and brings together historic prints and drawings, textiles, jewellery and photographs, revealing how the history and archives at Chatsworth informed the creative process for this new fashion collection.

Emma Flack, Head of Visitor Experience at Chatsworth House Trust, said: “Chatsworth really comes alive in the summertime – whether you’re a music fanatic, budding artist or animal lover, there’s something for everyone. Our vibrant programme of events provides a way for all our visitors to discover Chatsworth’s enchanting culture and heritage."

Chatsworth House Trust has recently introduced a new pricing initiative, designed to take active steps to remove barriers to entry and demonstrate Chatsworth’s commitment to being a place for everyone. This includes a £10 children’s ticket, giving access to the house, garden, farmyard and adventure playground.

To encourage more sustainable travel, visitors will receive a free guidebook for each adult ticket booked when arriving by bus, train or bicycle. Travel to Chatsworth is also available on the Peak Sightseer, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of the Peak District National Park from an open top bus.

For more information on the events at Chatsworth, visit www.chatsworth.org/events.