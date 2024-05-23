Bridgerton fans will be amazed at the stunning sights in the grounds of Chatsworth House.

Fans of the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton can experience a Regency-inspired garden right here in Derbyshire.

The grounds of Chatsworth with their extravagant landscapes, water features and beautiful flower displays would have provided the perfect place for the aristocracy of the 19th century to stroll around and impress their guests.

Chatsworth has been named among the seven most beautiful Georgian period gardens by green-thumbed experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk after the Bridgerton garden proved a big hit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens at Chatsworth are known for their famous water features, including the 300-year-old Cascade, the Willow Tree Fountain, the Canal Pond and the Emperor Fountain. Visitors can also discover the beautiful rose gardens, kitchen and cottage gardens and the maze.

Chris Bonnet, the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “The first thing that comes to many people’s minds when they think about Bridgerton is the charming scenery which adds to the romantic atmosphere in the hit TV series.

“The climbing Wisterias, majestic fountains, perfectly manicured shrubs and extravagant rose displays found in Regency-style gardens make the perfect setting for high society promenades, balls and garden parties.

“With the new season being released soon, fans who want to get the real Bridgerton experience should consider visiting some of the most beautiful gardens across the UK to enjoy the regal aesthetics and beautiful nature."