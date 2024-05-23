Chatsworth is named among country's top seven Bridgerton-inspired gardens
The grounds of Chatsworth with their extravagant landscapes, water features and beautiful flower displays would have provided the perfect place for the aristocracy of the 19th century to stroll around and impress their guests.
Chatsworth has been named among the seven most beautiful Georgian period gardens by green-thumbed experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk after the Bridgerton garden proved a big hit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.
The gardens at Chatsworth are known for their famous water features, including the 300-year-old Cascade, the Willow Tree Fountain, the Canal Pond and the Emperor Fountain. Visitors can also discover the beautiful rose gardens, kitchen and cottage gardens and the maze.
Chris Bonnet, the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “The first thing that comes to many people’s minds when they think about Bridgerton is the charming scenery which adds to the romantic atmosphere in the hit TV series.
“The climbing Wisterias, majestic fountains, perfectly manicured shrubs and extravagant rose displays found in Regency-style gardens make the perfect setting for high society promenades, balls and garden parties.
“With the new season being released soon, fans who want to get the real Bridgerton experience should consider visiting some of the most beautiful gardens across the UK to enjoy the regal aesthetics and beautiful nature."
Standard tickets for the garden at Chatsworth cost £20 (adult) and £10 (child); children’s tickets include entrance to the farmyard and playground. To book go to www.chatsworth.org
