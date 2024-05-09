Chatsworth International Horse Trials take over the grounds of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's stately home Chatsworth House from May 17 to 19, 2024.

World-class equestrian action will draw crowds to Chatsworth for three days of family entertainment.

The Chatsworth International Horse Trials sees the return of the British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, where the world’s best riders will tackle Chatsworth’s technical cross-country course, alongside elite dressage and show jumping competitions from May 17 to 19.

Activities for all ages include the Shetland Grand National; have-a-go dog shows where visitors can let furry friends explore courses designed to test speed and agility; entertaining and educational sheep shows hosted by New Zealander Richard Savory and birds of prey displays from The Yorkshire Countryman.

This year will also see the return of the popular shopping village and fine food walk, home to specialist retailers, as well as local businesses and artisan makers offering the finest crafts, homewares and gifts.

Families can enjoy wall climbing, face painting and drop-in pottery painting sessions to create their own piece of art to take home.

For those wanting to explore beyond the event, the house and garden are open as usual, as is the farmyard, where younger visitors can learn more about their favourite friendly animals including goats, guinea pigs and chickens, and discover Chatsworth’s rare breeds including Suffolk Punch horses and the majestic Cream Legbar Chickens.

From the farmyard, young adventurers can take the secret tunnel to the recently refurbished woodland adventure playground, including the newly opened tall towers and slides, as well as a climbing wall, zip wire and dedicated area for younger children.

Patricia Clifton, Chatsworth International Horse Trials, said: “The International Horse Trials is always a firm favourite in our events calendar. We’re proud to once again play host to some of the world’s best riders with the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, but beyond eventing there is so much more for all ages to enjoy – from supporting local artisan makers to marvelling at the Sheep Show Hustle!

“Whether you’re a first-time visitor looking for a fun day out for the whole family, or a seasoned equestrian enthusiast, there’s truly something for everyone!”