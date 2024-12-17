Light show projected onto the exterior wall of Chatsworth.

Chatsworth’s festive spectacular is proving hugely popular with visitors as it brings to life the original story of Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast with pop-up theatre, spectacular light installations and decorations.

Eagle-eyed visitors will spot some new arrivals to this year’s displays, including nearly 200 characterful handmade felt mice who can be spotted carrying 10 different food dishes across 20 individual scenes, causing mischief as they make their way to the feast.

A highlight of the feast itself, the mince pie tower, created by Beth Cartwright, features more than 300 salt dough mince pies, with a little hidden tinfoil in their centres to help them keep their shape.

Beth, who is textiles assistant at Chatsworth, said: “After reading about the menace of mice in Joseph’s story, I was so excited to bring them to life for visitors along the Christmas route. It was so much fun creating the scenes for the mice, from cracking walnuts on the North Sketch to making tea in the Oak Room. They really help to bring out the childlike, playful wonder that is inspired by Joseph’s novel, and it’s been wonderful to see them being enjoyed by visitors of all ages this Christmas.”

200 handcrafted mischievous mice feature in the Christmas spectacular at Chatsworth.

The mice aren’t the only decorations inspired by Joseph Coelho’s book, visitors will also see a parade of characters from the story making their way to the Great Dining Room. These life-size illustrations, originally by award-winning illustrator Vivien Mildenberger, feature handcrafted paper embellishments, made by the team at Chatsworth.

Susie Stokoe, textiles and seasonal programme curator at Chatsworth, commented: “We think that this year’s Christmas theme is as captivating as ever and hope our visitors agree. We’re once again proud to work alongside such wonderful local suppliers and creators to bring it to life. The team has worked tirelessly to make sure visitors of all ages can create lasting memories with us, from handcrafting the wreaths and garlands to making costumes for our tiny mischievous mice.

“Creating a spectacular experience for everyone is a must, but it’s also important to us that we do so in a sustainable way, and it’s been hugely rewarding to be able to incorporate this into our work once again this year.”

Chatsworth has implemented a wide range of measures to help make the event more sustainable and environmentally friendly, from using real potted birch trees which can be replanted in the grounds to reusing baubles each year in different combinations and selecting reusable or dried foliage to create the wreaths.

The Painted Hall's 24ft Christmas tree took two people 10 hours to fully decorate.

There are 33 spectacular Christmas trees within the house, adorned with 45,000 bulbs and 20,000 baubles. The Painted Hall’s 24ft tree alone took two people 10 hours to fully decorate. All 19 real trees are supplied by family-run local company Billingley Trees, whilst 200m of garlands that adorn the decorated rooms have been expertly dressed by the in-house team.

What’s more, it takes around 2,500m of lights to create Christmas at Chatsworth, which is enough to wrap around the historic quadrangle of the house nearly 12 times, with low energy LED bulbs used to reduce the amount of energy needed to power the installations.

Every penny generated by ticket sales and membership goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity, which is dedicated to looking after the house, collections, garden, and parkland, for everyone.

More information about the Christmas experience, other festive events and ticket details can be found online at www.chatsworth.org/christmas