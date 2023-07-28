Meet the goats at Chatsworth as part of the 50th birthday celebration weekend on July 29 and 30.

There will be children’s entertainment and games and an opportunity to make your own party hat in the oak barn on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Celebratory birthday cupcakes will be on sale in farmyard cafe.

The farmyard gives families the opportunity to feed and get up close to an array of friendly animals, watch goat milking demonstrations and let off steam in the woodland playground.

Half a century ago Duchess Deborah opened the farmyard with the aim of creating a ‘model farm’ to educate visitors of all ages and backgrounds about animals, farming and food production, and the importance of conserving rare breeds and traditional landscapes.

Since its launch the farmyard has welcomed more than five million visitors.

Gill Hart, head of learning and engagement at Chatsworth, said: “It is a real joy to be celebrating 50 years of the Chatsworth Farmyard and to be continuing to fulfil Duchess Deborah’s vision from five decades ago. The farmyard has become a place for learning and adventure, enabling visitors to discover the importance of conservation as well as having fun experiencing traditional farming first-hand. We look forward to welcoming families from across the UK and beyond for many years to come.”