The winner will be named at a special event taking place at The Middleton Arena, and will go on to Orlando, Florida to Represent the UK in the Royal International Pageant and compete for the prestigious titles Miss Royal International and Miss Royal Role Model International.

Charlotte has only ever entered 1 pageant and said she is very excited to represent Derbyshire. She has been organising events to help raise money for Verity the UK PCOS charity. She has organised things such as raffles and a coronation market stall.

Her final fundraising event is Broadway & Beyond, her very concert with performances from Diana B Tease, Charlotte Bennett, Olivia Thorne, Darcey Elliott and Morton Performing Arts!

Charlotte and Diana B Tease.

This event is sold out and should take her to her fundraising target of £500.

If you would like to donate to Charlotte’s fundraising efforts she has a Justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/missroyalderbyshire

Charlotte is also looking for sponsors who would be interested in sponsoring her for different parts of her journey to Miss Royal UK 2023.

Sponsors can be businesses or individuals and in return she will promote your business or credit individuals across her social media platforms.

Charlotte with her stall at Morton's Coronation event.

She is looking for sponsorship for: Makeup, Hair, Tan, Headshots, Interview wear, Opening wear, Fashion Wear, Photogenic optional, Top Model optional, Spokesmodel optional and Role Model optional.

If you believe this is something you could help with please contact her via her email [email protected] or via her social media platforms below.

She would be extremely grateful for any sponsorship received whether it's a contribution to an item or the full amount and cannot wait to make Derbyshire proud at the Miss Royal UK Finals!

