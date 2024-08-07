Charity weekend at Gulliver's Kingdom theme park raises money for Ashgate Hospice
On September 21 and 22, a £2.50 donation from every ticket sold will go the the hospice which serves Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.
The theme park is also offering discounted prices for the weekend – tickets normally start from £16, but the first 500 tickets will cost just £12.50, after which the price will be £14.50.
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “It is important to all of us in the Gulliver’s family to be able to give something back to the community. This charity weekend provides us with the opportunity to thank families for their support this year, while raising vital funds for Ashgate Hospice, which has been providing palliative and end-of-life care and bereavement support since 1988.
“We expect it to be a busy weekend, so make sure you book early to get the best deal! We have more than 30 exciting rides and attractions to try out, ranging from amazing animatronic dinosaurs to our revamped Safari Kingdom play area, which is home to our ever-popular Flying Bikes ride.”
If you want to take advantage of the discounted prices by making a special weekend of your visit, Gulliver’s Kingdom has a wide variety of accommodation on offer in its Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Wizard and Princess Suites, and The Willows, a recent addition which is based on Kenneth Grahame’s famous book, The Wind in the Willows.
Opened in 1978, Gulliver’s Kingdom was the first of the four Gulliver’s theme park around the country – Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham make up the Gulliver’s family.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk
