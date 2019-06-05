Charity thanks volunteers for 129,000 hours of support

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has praised its retail volunteers across the north midlands after they donated an amazing 129,000 hours last year.

Last year, more than 400 people offered their support at stores across the north midlands, including Chesterfield, Nottingham, Branston, Langley Mill, Derby and Mansfield.

However, despite this immense generosity, the charity’s stores still need more support to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

Diane Pryde, Barnardo’s regional volunteering adviser, said: “Our local stores play a vital role in raising much-needed funds to maintain our work across the region and the UK.

"Some volunteers come in for just an hour each week, others for much longer, but every effort is sincerely appreciated.”

Volunteers can choose from a wide variety of roles - from helping behind the scenes by recycling, sorting and pricing the donations and steaming the clothes, or to helping on the shop-floor by arranging window displays, styling mannequins or serving customers at the till.

The charity is also promoting its 'fortnight of fun' which offers students the opportunity to volunteer in their local store over the summer holidays, gaining valuable work experience and boosting their CV.

Diane added: “Volunteering provides immense personal satisfaction and is available to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds

"It’s a great way to make new friends and learn new skills, together with gaining important qualifications and experience which can really help in the search for work.

"Some use it as a stepping stone to employment while others simply enjoy the social aspect.

"Whatever their reasons for joining us, they’re helping to provide a positive future to disadvantaged children, young people and families across the UK.”

Barnardo’s also has volunteering roles available in some children’s services.

Click here or email NW-Volunteering@barnardos.org.uk to find out about roles available in your area.