Derbyshire fundraisers are gearing up for a major charity appeal to support vulnerable communities around the world.

Dronfield Christian Aid Group is hosting a concert - featuring the Sheffield Rock Choir and local group Some Antics – as part of Christian Aid Week 2024.

It takes place at Dronfield Baptist church, in Stubley Lane, on May 11, at 7.30pm.

Organisers Ray and Arlene Thompson said they were looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to enjoy the music.

Arlene added: “This promises to be a special evening of entertainment. Both the choir and the band are extremely talented and we’re lucky to get them.

“Christian Aid Week is the time of year we all come together to support the organisation and we’re delighted to host this concert as a way of connecting with people through music and raising money at the same time.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal - from May 12–18 - is focussing on work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population live in poverty and more than half of children are chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable and diverse incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

Christian Aid Week offers seven days and so many ways to make a difference – to find out more, visit https://www.christianaid.org.uk/.