Helen Hallows is a mixed media artist who will be exhibiting at Long Eaton Art Room in Lime Grove, Long Eaton. Helen was selected to take part in the 2017 Landscape Artist of the Year competition on Sky TV.

Two hundred artists will showcase their work in 61 venues during a celebration of creative talent which invites visitors to explore inspiring locations throughout Derbyshire.

Ceramicists, textile artists, painters, jewellers, photographers and print makers are among those participating in the 18th annual Derbyshire Open Arts on Whit bank holiday weekend, May 25 to 27, 2024.

Artists will be on hand to talk about their methods and inspiration; some will demonstrate their expertise, and others may even offer a chance for you to have a go. Some artists are exhibiting in their own studios or workshops, while others are in village halls and other communal spaces.

Helen Hallows, who will be welcoming visitors to Long Eaton Arts Room, said: "Derbyshire Open Arts offers a great opportunity for the public to see artists in their element, and view their studio, processes and products. I love being able to share my passion and inspire others. I am looking forward to showing a new collection of landscape work. Derbyshire Open Arts offers an escape from reality and a weekend full of beauty and expression.”Neil Foster said: “I am new to Derbyshire Open Arts. After attending last year’s event as a visitor, I thought there should be more in the south of the county and decided to get inolved. Stanton-by-Dale Church have kindly allowed us the use of the old school hall, so with us, and the venues at Long Eaton and Breaston, there will be more of a spread across our corner of Derbyshire.”

Textile and mixed media artist Gwenda Culkin will display her work at Doe Lea Centre, Mansfield Road, Doe Lea, near Chesterfield.