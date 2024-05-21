Ceramicists, textile artists, painters, jewellers, photographers display their work at annual showcase in Debyshire
Ceramicists, textile artists, painters, jewellers, photographers and print makers are among those participating in the 18th annual Derbyshire Open Arts on Whit bank holiday weekend, May 25 to 27, 2024.
Artists will be on hand to talk about their methods and inspiration; some will demonstrate their expertise, and others may even offer a chance for you to have a go. Some artists are exhibiting in their own studios or workshops, while others are in village halls and other communal spaces.
Helen Hallows, who will be welcoming visitors to Long Eaton Arts Room, said: "Derbyshire Open Arts offers a great opportunity for the public to see artists in their element, and view their studio, processes and products. I love being able to share my passion and inspire others. I am looking forward to showing a new collection of landscape work. Derbyshire Open Arts offers an escape from reality and a weekend full of beauty and expression.”Neil Foster said: “I am new to Derbyshire Open Arts. After attending last year’s event as a visitor, I thought there should be more in the south of the county and decided to get inolved. Stanton-by-Dale Church have kindly allowed us the use of the old school hall, so with us, and the venues at Long Eaton and Breaston, there will be more of a spread across our corner of Derbyshire.”
With venues throughout the county, there’s bound to be a Derbyshire Open Arts location near you! To check out where they are and what’s on offer, pick up a brochure from venues throughout Derbyshire and surrounding counties, or visit the website www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk. Here, you can search out and save your favourite artists by genre, location, disabled access etc. The website map is interactive, so you can create your very own tailor-made trail and get to see as many venues as possible. There is information on every artist and group and lots more, including a downloadable brochure. You might find a special piece of work to buy and take home with you.
