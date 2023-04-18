Celebrate the King's coronation day on Britain's most luxurious train the Northern Belle calling at Derby and Chesterfield
Celebrate the new King Charles III’s coronation day by travelling in style on Britain’s most luxurious train which will be picking up passengers at Derby and Chesterfield stations.
Passengers aboard the Northern Belle on May 6 will be encouraged to raise a glass to toast King Charles’ crowning at Westminster Abbey.
The train will be carrying a specially made headboard to mark the coronation.
A spokesman for the 1930s Pullman-style train said: “This is a historic day that people will remember all their lives and tell their grandchildren about. So we thought that the Northern Belle should carry this special headboard to mark such a momentous occasion.”
The train, which leaves Derby at 7.20am and Chesterfield at 7.45am, will take around 200 passengers for a slap-up day out in Edinburgh.
They will board over a red carpet and be handed a glass of champagne before tucking into a right royal brunch on the journey to the Scottish capital.
In Scotland, some passengers will have the opportunity to mark another bit of royal history with a visit to Queen Elizabeth’s former yacht Britannia, which is berthed at nearby Leith.
Later there will be a champagne and caviar reception back on board the train followed by a sumptious six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.
“This will be a right royal day out,” said the Belle spokesman.
The Northern Belle was described by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5 as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” and last year readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine voted it Britain’s most luxurious train.
It will be back in Derby and Chesterfield in June for a special champagne lunch trip and then in October for a steam-hauled journey over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.
Fares start at £295. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk.