Dads can create a container of herbs during the Father's Day experience at Dobbies Chesterfield's store at Barlborough Links (photo: Stewart Attwood)

Looking for something different to treat your dad on Father’s Day? How about combining a hearty Sunday roast with a planting experience?

Dobbies Garden Centre at Barlborough Links will give dads the opportunity to take part in a herb planting workshop and enjoy a traditional roast lunch with all the trimmings on June 15, 2025.

Attendees will enjoy a 1.5-hour experience that begins in the plant area, where there will be an inspiring demo and question and answer session. Each guest will be guided through creating a potted herb container, receive an oakwood-effect barrel planter and a selection of herbs. Gloves, tools and planting materials will be provided, and participants will also receive recipe cards to take home with their completed herb planter (worth up to £40).

Following the workshop, guests will be invited to Dobbies’ restaurant to enjoy a traditional Sunday roast. Diners can choose from roast beef with horseradish sauce, roast pork with apple sauce and sage and onion stuffing, roast turkey with cranberry sauce, or a vegan sausage roast. Each meal is served with thyme roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, a homemade Yorkshire pudding and a rich red wine gravy. A bottle of Peroni, a glass of Prosecco, or a San Pellegrino soft drink is included with the meal.

Guests can make the occasion extra special by upgrading to a three-meat roast for £3 per person or adding an additional Yorkshire pudding for £1.60.

Dobbies’ events programme manager, Ayesha Nickson,said: “Our Father’s Day Sunday Lunch and Planting Experience is a brilliant way to celebrate the

father figures in your life.

“Whether he’s a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this hands-on planting session followed by a delicious roast lunch makes for a memorable and meaningful afternoon. It’s a great opportunity to spend time together and create something that will continue to grow and inspire cooking for months to come!”

Tickets for the Father’s Day Sunday Lunch and Planting Experience are priced at £42 per person and will be available to book at www.dobbies.com/events