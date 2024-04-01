Cate gives talk on Derby Samaritans
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cate gave such an interesting talk about this incredible organisation, supporting people often in their time of greatest need.
They can be contacted on 116 123, the calls are free and do not appear on a phone bill. Calls are confidential and they aim to answer the phone within 3 rings.
If you’re going through a tough time, contact them for free.They won’t judge you or tell you what to do. They are there to listen, so you don’t have to face it alone.
They can also be contacted by email [email protected] (although a response can take a few days) or even letter “Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS”. One can even chat on line through the web site (wait times are about 30 mins). https://www.samaritans.org/branches/derby/
Every 10 seconds someone calls them for help, they have over 200 branches, staffed by 23,000 volunteers, they are open 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.
The club will be making a donation to support this excellent work.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]