Cate gives talk on Derby Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cate gave such an interesting talk about this incredible organisation, supporting people often in their time of greatest need.

They can be contacted on 116 123, the calls are free and do not appear on a phone bill. Calls are confidential and they aim to answer the phone within 3 rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re going through a tough time, contact them for free.They won’t judge you or tell you what to do. They are there to listen, so you don’t have to face it alone.

President Nigel Roberts and Cate of The Derby Samaritans.

They can also be contacted by email [email protected] (although a response can take a few days) or even letter “Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS”. One can even chat on line through the web site (wait times are about 30 mins). https://www.samaritans.org/branches/derby/

Every 10 seconds someone calls them for help, they have over 200 branches, staffed by 23,000 volunteers, they are open 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.

The club will be making a donation to support this excellent work.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk