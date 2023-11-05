2 . Tibshelf

A fireworks show presented by professional company Pyrotex Fireworx will take place at Tibshelf Village Hall on November 5. There will be a children's display (no bangs) at 7pm and the main attraction at 7.30pm. Free entry, donations in aid of Tibshelf Carnival which will also benefit from proceeds of a raffle. Refreshments including burgers, hot dogs, mushy peas, plus a bar, will be available. Photo: Felix/Adobe Stck