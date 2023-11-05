News you can trust since 1855
Watch fireworks in safety at a community bonfire night event in Derbyshire.

Catch the fireworks shows at these places in Derbyshire on Bonfire Night

Fireworks displays will be lighting up the Derbyshire skies this Bonfire Night.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT

Here are the best places to go if you want to enjoy a community display in a safe environment.

If you’re planning a display at home, make sure you stick to the fireworks safety code.

1. Buxton

Buxton cricket ground on Park Road, Buxton, will host a fireworks spectacular on Sunday, November 5. A children's firework display will start at 5.40pm and the main display at 7.20pm. FIre performers, funfair rides and Clubbercise and Zumba fitness will add to the fun. Tickets £7.50 (adult), £3.50 (child under 13), £18 (family ticket, two adults and two children). Book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Photo: Andor Bujdoso/Adobe Stock

2. Tibshelf

A fireworks show presented by professional company Pyrotex Fireworx will take place at Tibshelf Village Hall on November 5. There will be a children's display (no bangs) at 7pm and the main attraction at 7.30pm. Free entry, donations in aid of Tibshelf Carnival which will also benefit from proceeds of a raffle. Refreshments including burgers, hot dogs, mushy peas, plus a bar, will be available. Photo: Felix/Adobe Stck

3. Marehay

Make tracks for The Village Inn car park on Upper Marehay Road, Marehay, Ripley to watch the community fireworks display on Sunday, November 5. The event begins at 6pm and fireworks will start at 7.45pm.Free admission, donations welcome. There will be an outside bar selling cans of beer, cider and soft drinks. Photo: Vakhrushev Pavlo Igorevich/Adobe Stock

4. Barlborough

The Royal Oak pub at Barlborough will be holding a free fireworks display on November 5 at 7pm. There will be hook a duck, penalty shootout, Wipeout, bouncy castle, hot dogs, pie and peas, burgers and hot roast pork. Photo: NDABCREATIVITY/Adobe Stock

