Try your hand at canoeing at Tapton Lock Festival on September 6 and 7, 2025.

Festival fun is returning to Chesterfield’s Tapton Lock with free ‘have a go’ canoeing, canal boat rides, climbing wall, circus skills workshops and art activities.

The much-loved Tapton Lock Festival is a family-friendly event that brings creativity, community and fun to Chesterfield canal on September 6 and 7, 2025.

This year organisers Junction Arts has partnered with Arts Derbyshire and its touring programme, Festivity, to offer an expanded line-up of attractions. Jane Wells, project manager at Junction Arts, said: “Last year we had Tapton Mini, but I’m pleased to say the full festival is back! I’m delighted that Festivity is joining us to bring even more cultural experiences to Chesterfield. The festival favourites are back, plus lots more to see and do!”

Arts Derbyshire will host drop-in workshops in the tented village, giving families the opportunity to get hands-on with nature-inspired creative activities, that reflect the festival’s stunning surroundings. Local printmaking artist, Nicki Dennett, will be leading the workshops on the Saturday; Paolo DeGio will head Sunday’s sessions and inviting the crowds to have a go at making marbling art pieces.

A touring digital gallery will showcase the work of eleven visual artists from across the county, and a spoken word programme, curated by the Derby Poetry Festival, will feature diverse voices from across the region sharing poetry and live performances.

Storytellers selected by Adverse Camber will bring imaginative interactive sessions throughout the weekend for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Singer-songwriters Michael Vickers and Sarah Hinds will be performing live during the festival.

Vintage fairground rides and food stalls will add to the fun of the festival.

Admission is free with no need to book, simply turn up and enjoy the attractions, from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.