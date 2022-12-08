The hall is welcoming members of the public from December 10 to 23, from December 28 to 30, 2022 and from January 3 to 7, 2023.

From experiencing the hall’s beautifully decorated rooms to its enchanting candlelight tours, festive food and drink and its seasonal programme of music, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

An enormous Christmas tree will take pride of place in the Banqueting Hall and there will be an array of real and cut out trees in The Long Gallery.Each room will be spectacularly decorated with magical scenes evoking the spirit of Christmas, with The Earl’s Apartment host to a giant walk-in Christmas card for visitors to step into and The Courtyard offering its own photo opportunities with a gingerbread house in situ.

Haddon Hall will be open for the first time between Christmas and New Year 2022 and for five days in early January 2023.

This year, Haddon’s well-loved Candlelight Tours also return, giving visitors a chance to enjoy a guided tour of the hall at its most atmospheric. Guests will enjoy a warming glass of mulled wine and a fragrant mince pie before the roaring fire in the Banqueting Hall, before setting off with a guide to explore each room in all their festive beauty, softly lit by flickering candlelight. This year there is also the option to book a Candlelight Tour to include a delicious Afternoon Tea or a wonderful evening meal in the restaurant.

With fires glowing, baubles glistening and live music performances bringing the hall to life, visitors can spend the day exploring each room, before heading to Haddon’s restaurant to enjoy some delicious seasonal food.There’s also a chance to do some last-minute Christmas shopping at Haddon’s Mercatum Artisan Gift Shop in the Gatehouse, which is full to the brim of beautiful and unusual gifts, created by some of Haddon’s favourite makers.

Throughout the Christmas season, Haddon continues to offer a 30% entrance discount to Derbyshire residents, which can be redeemed at the ticket office on arrival. This offer cannot be redeemed online. To find out more and book your tickets, visit www.haddonhall.co.uk