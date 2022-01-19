Cancer Research UK urges Derbyshire residents to support 10,000 steps a day challenge

Could you help Cancer Research UK by walking 10,000 steps a day throughout March?

By raising vital funds, people across the county could help to further life-saving research - while burning off any excess calories.

As well as increasing fitness and helping towards a healthy body weight, taking part in the challenge throughout March 2022 could take a little weight off the mind too. Regular walking is a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Derbyshire, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps, especially if you’re struggling to hit your daily step count when working from home.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the Spring, could help people steel their resolve. Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.”

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

That’s quite a challenge for some, but adopting small changes that you can stick to can really add up – whether it’s doing conference calls on the go, exploring local beauty spots or treating the dog to a month of extra-long walks.

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day is a great way to create a sense of achievement and it’s easy to do with smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers available to help. Walk All Over Cancer participants can connect their online giving page with FitBit to automatically publish their step count and share their progress with their supporters throughout the month.

Nicki added: “Cancer Research UK has been hit hard by Covid-19, but we will never stop striving to create better treatments. With around 27,000 people diagnosed every year in East Midlands, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been.

“We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person.

“This past year proves, more than any other, the value of research and what can be achieved together. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.”

Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £2 million in the East Midlands last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research. The charity’s ambition is to see three in four people survive their cancer by 2034.