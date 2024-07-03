Can you help Ravensdale Junior School celebrate its 60th anniversary?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils at Ravensdale Junior School in Mickleover, Derby, are reaching out to its community to invite them to be part of its ‘Proper Old School Summer Fair’ - in commemoration of its 60th anniversary.

They are inviting everyone along to their celebratory summer fair on Sunday 7th July; asking for any donations for the raffle – and most exciting of all, are looking for any Ravensdale school memorabilia they can include in the planned exhibition.

All past pupils, former staff and local residents are welcome to enjoy Ravensdale’s 60th anniversary event on Sunday 7th July between 3 – 6pm. In keeping with the traditional ‘old school’ summer fair theme there will be a variety of stalls providing games, inflatables, a tombola and a teddy bear raffle. There will be music, entertainment and refreshments including ice-cream and a traditional cake stall. Proceeds will contribute towards sensory provision and the longer-term goal of a forest school, both important and valuable additions to the school’s facilities.

Sarah O’Neill from the school’s PTFA (Parent Teacher Friends Association) is very keen “for the day to be a positive milestone for the junior school children. Many of them attended the infant school when it was destroyed in an arson attack during lockdown. The local community felt the loss of the school at the time and the PTFA sees this as a great opportunity to organise a memorable day, full of celebration”. The PTFA welcomes all support and is specifically looking for raffle prizes of any value. Please contact [email protected] if you are able to help.

Can you add to Ravensdale's memorabilia collection?

One of the main attractions of the day will be the school’s fantastic ‘Memory Lane’ collection of school uniforms through the ages, photos, artefacts and other memories from the school’s 60-year history. Phil Watts, Year 5 class teacher is hoping to use the 60th anniversary as an opportunity to grow the exhibition with additional loaned or donated old school items. He explains that “the Memory Lane collection “is a great way for our community, past and present, to reminisce and celebrate what we have achieved as a school as we continue to build a future together” explains Phil Watts. Those wishing to donate or lend items to the exhibition need to ensure they are labelled clearly with contact details and taken to the junior school reception by 4th July for the attention of Mr Watts.

For any enquiries about the event; or to donate to the raffle; or Memory Lane collection, please email the school at [email protected]

Ravensdale Junior School ‘Proper Old School Summer Fair’

Free entry - Devonshire Drive, Mickleover, DE3 9EY