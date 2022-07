Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone, near Bakewell, will be hosting the market in its Carriage House and courtyard from November 18 to 20, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if you make bath bombs, baubles, jewellery or jam or can entice shoppers with other artisan products, get in touch via email: [email protected]

But be quick as there are a limited number of stallholder places available.