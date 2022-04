Chesterfield Happy Postcard Show

The theme is ‘Happy’ and organisers are looking for postcards designed on A6-size card, with the creator’s name, the postcard’s title and medium on the back.

Submissions should be dropped in at West Studios, Chesterfield, or posted to Junction Arts, West Studios, Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7LL, to arrive by April 22, 2022.