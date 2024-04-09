Buxton Energy Show: saving money and cutting carbon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With energy costs rising and the need to cut carbon emissions to avoid climate breakdown, many Buxton residents are looking at ways of cutting down on energy use and switching to cleaner energy sources for heating and for transport. But too often, people don’t know where to start, what options there are or whether there’s any help available for the costs involved.

Visitors to the Energy Show will be able to talk to Buxton residents who have made these changes and get straight answers to their questions about the problems they encountered as well as the benefits they are enjoying.

There will also be exhibitors from commercial providers of insulation, heat pumps, solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles, as well as independent advice from Marches Energy Agency about energy bills, tariffs and suppliers, grants for insulation and heating, and energy efficiency measures.

