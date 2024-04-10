Buxton and Leek College (BLC) gets ready for its busiest Open Event of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenn Aspinall, BLC’s Student Recruitment Team Leader, says: “We’re really excited to get everyone involved on campus to showcase the best that Buxton & Leek College has to offer. There’ll be activities designed by our course leaders for young people and their families to enjoy and loads of information available about our full-time study programmes, T Levels, apprenticeships, and adult courses.”

Buxton & Leek College’s Information, Advice and Guidance Team will be on hand throughout the day to help learners of all ages navigate their options and plan their next steps after GCSEs or through career changes.

At the Leek campus the Open Event offers the chance to tour state-of-the-art £8.5 million redeveloped workshops and facilities, including Salon Inspire, a fully equipped hair & beauty salon. You can also speak to the tutors of a variety of subjects such as Art & Design, Hair & Beauty, Sport, Carpentry & Joinery, Engineering and more.

BLC Buxton campus at the Devonshire Dome

At the Buxton campus there are plenty of exciting activities to get involved with and facilities to tour, including a simulated hospital ward, seven industry kitchens, a hair & beauty salon, and a Simulated Early Years Nursery. You can even take a look at Harpurs, the College’s all-new commercial bistro and training facility in the Devonshire Dome. Visitors are also invited to explore the range of subject areas available at the campus, like Public Services, Hospitality & Catering, Sport, Business, Motor Vehicle, and Education & Childcare.

As part of their Sport provision, the College also has Football Academies available in Buxton, Leek or Derby for students in the local areas, and representatives will be at both campuses to give you details on trial events, course content, and the application process.

For those interested in work-based learning, Buxton & Leek College also offer apprenticeships and T Levels in a variety of subject areas for you to explore, and their dedicated apprenticeships team will be at the Open Event to guide you through your next steps.