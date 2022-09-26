Burning Man sculpture exhibition at Chatsworth draws to a close with spectacular finale

Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth draws to a close on Saturday, October 1, with a spectacular finale in which one of the 12 monumental sculptures will be set alight.

The exhibition features nine existing sculptures created by volunteers in the Nevada desert, including a mechanical winged horse, a military jet, a huge head near the banks of the River Derwent and 100 crows.

Three new sculptures with locally themed culture, including one relating to the mermaid and another to the Nine Ladies, have been created with the help of schools including St Anne’s Primary in Baslow Stanton in Peak, Rowsley Primary and Chesterfield’s Spire Junior School, as well as community groups.

Lodestar by Randy Palumbo is among the 12 monumental sculptures in the exhibition at Chatsworth.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...