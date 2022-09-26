Burning Man sculpture exhibition at Chatsworth draws to a close with spectacular finale
There are just a few days remaining to see the Burning Man sculptures at Chatsworth, which is the first location in the United Kingdom to host the exhibition.
Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth draws to a close on Saturday, October 1, with a spectacular finale in which one of the 12 monumental sculptures will be set alight.
The exhibition features nine existing sculptures created by volunteers in the Nevada desert, including a mechanical winged horse, a military jet, a huge head near the banks of the River Derwent and 100 crows.
Three new sculptures with locally themed culture, including one relating to the mermaid and another to the Nine Ladies, have been created with the help of schools including St Anne’s Primary in Baslow Stanton in Peak, Rowsley Primary and Chesterfield’s Spire Junior School, as well as community groups.
Most Popular
The sculpture trail is free but car parking tickets costing £5 must be purchased in advance at www.chatsworth.org