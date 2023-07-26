Building Buddies interactive play sessions are at Derbion until August 27, 2023.

Hands-on activities including planning, decorating, tiling, gardening and building are running at Derbion in Derby until Sunday, August 27.

Children will be able to push the boundaries of their logical thinking and unlock new skills thrugh the interactive discovery play on offer at Building Buddies.

Sessions are 45 minutes long and are priced at just £3.50 per child, offering a fun-filled, budget-friendly day out for families.

Building Buddies sessions take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays. Slots are booking up quickly, so families should book in advance via the website www.derbion.com/building-buddies-2023.

Elsewhere at Derbion, families can enjoy activities including bowling at Hollywood Bowl, adventure golf at Paradise Island Adventure Golf, as well as catching the latest films at Showcase Cinema de Lux, throughout the holidays. What’s more, families can round off their day with a bite to eat at Derbion’s refreshed Food Terrace, which includes brands such as Popeyes, Burger & Sauce and Tortilla.

Beth McDonald, managing director of Derbion said: “Following heaps of positive feedback on the activity last year, we’re thrilled that Building Buddies is now officially open for the summer! With longer sessions at a lower price point, we’re delighted that even more children will have the opportunity to enjoy the interactive play experience at Building Buddies this summer. ”

