Trampolining is amongthe activities to be enjoyed this half-term at Queen's Park Sports Centre

Queen’s Park Sports Centre Holiday Club will return to Chesterfield from February 20 to 24, with a wide range of activities including trampolining, team games and a mini-Olympics. Suitable for children aged 6 to 14 years, parents can book a whole day for £16 or a half day for £9. Book places at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/activities/childrens-activities/childrens-holiday-activities

The inflatable Spike Island will be at the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley on February 18 and 25 and will be available from 2.20pm for children aged 8 to 15 years. This activity must be booked in advance.

Children’s climbing clubs and taster sessions will also be happening throughout the week. Details are available at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/activities/climbing

Nest box building sessions will be held in parks across the borough throughout the week. The free sessions will take place on: February 20 from 1pm to 3pm at Monkey Park, Chester Street, Brampton; on February 21 from 11am until 2pm at King George V playing field in Staveley and on February 24 from 11am until 2pm at Eastwood Park in Hasland. Book your place by emailing: [email protected] or call 01246 959 415.

Visitors can also take part in the Xplorer challenge, a family friendly navigation activity. Simply find the markers in parks to take part.

A traditional games day will be run by the Chesterfield Museum team on February 23 in the Pavements Centre (the vacant unit opposite Poundland). The free drop-in session will include quoits, shove ha’penny, skittles, Nine Men’s Morris and more. There will be craft activities including creating a Snakes and Ladders game, a Bird and Cage Thaumotrope (an optical illusion from the Victorian era) and a pop-up teddy (a Victorian style puppet toy). Children must be accompanied by an adult. This is a free session.

The Olivier Award nominated show The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be presented at the Winding Wheel on February 18 and 19. This family show is an adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem when an unexpected visitor arrives, with oodles of magic, sing-along songs, and clumsy chaos. Performances are at 11.30am and 2.30pm - tickets are £15.50 and can be booked on the Chesterfield Theatres website: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/tiger