Designed for children aged 4-10, the workshop will teach children how to propagate plants and grow them using the hydroponic technique, feeding them with mineral nutrient salts dissolved in water, and explore the differences between growing with soil or water. Additionally, care tips will be shared, including ensuring that the water is nutrient rich and the plant is aerated, allowing the roots to get enough oxygen for optimal growth.Most plants can grow hydroponically, but Dobbies’ experts will showcase some of the plants best suited to the hydroponic method, including strawberries, tomatoes and lettuce, making it a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.Chloë Bell, who is Dobbies’ Community & CSR Communications Executive, said: “We love to encourage children to connect with nature and gardening, and this workshop will dive into the world of hydroponics, giving all attendees the chance to learn a new way of indoor gardening and explore its benefits.