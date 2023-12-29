Budding gardeners can learn about growing plants in water at Little Seedlings free workshop in Dobbies Chesterfield
Hydroponics is the theme of the first Little Seedlings workshop of 2024 which will be held at Dobbies Chesterfield on Sunday, January 7, at 10.15am and 11.30am.
Designed for children aged 4-10, the workshop will teach children how to propagate plants and grow them using the hydroponic technique, feeding them with mineral nutrient salts dissolved in water, and explore the differences between growing with soil or water. Additionally, care tips will be shared, including ensuring that the water is nutrient rich and the plant is aerated, allowing the roots to get enough oxygen for optimal growth.Most plants can grow hydroponically, but Dobbies’ experts will showcase some of the plants best suited to the hydroponic method, including strawberries, tomatoes and lettuce, making it a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.Chloë Bell, who is Dobbies’ Community & CSR Communications Executive, said: “We love to encourage children to connect with nature and gardening, and this workshop will dive into the world of hydroponics, giving all attendees the chance to learn a new way of indoor gardening and explore its benefits.
“We welcome children of all ages and abilities to head along to our Chesterfield store and take part in this fun- filled session. It’s a great opportunity to learn something new, make friends and enjoy a new hobby.”
Dobbies Chesterfield is based at Barlborough Links. To find out more, visit www.dobbies.com/little-seedlings.