Children can take part in broomstick making and seasonal crafts at Haddon Hall during October half-term.

Young witches and wizards-in-training are invited into a magical environment of learning and enchantment at Haddon Hall’s Little School of Sorcery during the October half-term holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children can enter a bewitching world of spells and potions, with activities designed to ignite imaginations and spark creativity every day between October 22 and 31.

At Haddon’s Tudor Stable Block, children can take part in broomstick-making workshops and seasonal crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the Stable Studio, young guests can enter the “classroom” for a series of themed activities led by guides dressed as friendly witches and wizards. They will try their hand at spell writing, create charming Halloween crafts, and enjoy a programme of drop-in workshops.

Friendly witches and wizards will guide children through spell-writing and Halloween crafts at Haddon Hall's Little School of Sorcery.

While the Little School of Sorcery is based in the Stable Block, the Hall itself will also play a part in the magic. As part of general admission, families can explore MAGIC: Charms, rituals and superstition in Elizabethan England - an exhibition that reveals how belief in the supernatural shaped everyday life in the 16th century.

With immersive displays, real artefacts and curious folklore, it’s both educational and entertaining for all ages, with Little School of Sorcery guests given a special magical map to help them spot the curious and unusual secrets of Haddon Hall.

Watch out for the beautiful Haddon owls who will be in the Banqueting Hall on selected dates, plus other magical surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Edward Manners, chatelaine of Haddon Hall, said: “Halloween is a time for wonder, creativity and a little mischief - and we wanted to create something truly special for children to enjoy. The Little School of Sorcery offers young visitors the chance to play, learn, and explore in one of the most

Owls will be at Haddon Hall on selected days from October 22 to 31, 2025.

magical settings imaginable. From broom making to spell writing, it’s a celebration of imagination, rooted in Haddon’s extraordinary history.”

Tickets cost £10.50 for children 5-15 years, free for children 0-4 years and £28 for adults. Pre-book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk/events/event/little-school-of-sorcery-2 or purchase on the day.

Haddon Hall is open from 10.30am until 4pm (last entry 3pm).