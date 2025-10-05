Broom making and spell writing in a celebration of imagination, rooted in Haddon Hall's history
Children can enter a bewitching world of spells and potions, with activities designed to ignite imaginations and spark creativity every day between October 22 and 31.
At Haddon’s Tudor Stable Block, children can take part in broomstick-making workshops and seasonal crafts.
Inside the Stable Studio, young guests can enter the “classroom” for a series of themed activities led by guides dressed as friendly witches and wizards. They will try their hand at spell writing, create charming Halloween crafts, and enjoy a programme of drop-in workshops.
While the Little School of Sorcery is based in the Stable Block, the Hall itself will also play a part in the magic. As part of general admission, families can explore MAGIC: Charms, rituals and superstition in Elizabethan England - an exhibition that reveals how belief in the supernatural shaped everyday life in the 16th century.
With immersive displays, real artefacts and curious folklore, it’s both educational and entertaining for all ages, with Little School of Sorcery guests given a special magical map to help them spot the curious and unusual secrets of Haddon Hall.
Watch out for the beautiful Haddon owls who will be in the Banqueting Hall on selected dates, plus other magical surprises.
Lady Edward Manners, chatelaine of Haddon Hall, said: “Halloween is a time for wonder, creativity and a little mischief - and we wanted to create something truly special for children to enjoy. The Little School of Sorcery offers young visitors the chance to play, learn, and explore in one of the most
magical settings imaginable. From broom making to spell writing, it’s a celebration of imagination, rooted in Haddon’s extraordinary history.”
Tickets cost £10.50 for children 5-15 years, free for children 0-4 years and £28 for adults. Pre-book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk/events/event/little-school-of-sorcery-2 or purchase on the day.
Haddon Hall is open from 10.30am until 4pm (last entry 3pm).