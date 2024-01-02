Brookhill Hall Classic Car and Bike Show 26th May 2024 and Retro Motor Show 11th August 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our Classic Car Show showcasing classic and vintage vehicles is on the 26th May and our Retro Motor Showing predominantly 80s 90s 00s vehicles is on the 11th August 2024.
Offering a spectacular day of motoring heritage on the historic grounds of Brookhill Hall, located on the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire border both shows are ideal for enthusiasts, families and day trippers.
They will feature an exciting display of vehicles, auto-jumble along with an informal concours and award ceremony.
Food, drink, and live music will be available throughout the day, along with exhibitions and a variety of stalls.
Further event details updated daily can be found on our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/brookhillhall or at www.brookhillhall.com
Exhibition vehicles must be registered at www.brookhillhall.com. There is a £5 exhibitor fee which admits all passengers into the show.
Pre-booked tickets are available soon at £6 per person (under 12s Free) and £7.50 on the day.