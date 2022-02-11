'Britain's most dependable car' found in barn joins classic vehicles at Derbyshire visitor attraction

The 90-year-old Austin Light 12/4, which had been housed near Mansfield, lived up to its manufacturer’s claim of ‘Britain’s Most Dependable Car’ when the engine started and the electrics worked.

Richard Usher, chief executive of Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, said: “I was absolutely flabbergasted when the car started given the storage conditions. The garage was so overgrown with ivy we couldn’t open the doors so had to physically remove them in order to get to the car. Once we got the car out and lifted the bonnet it looked like the engine had completely seized.”

Further investigation showed that the car pulled strongly in all gears, the dynamo charged and the radiator still held water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Austin Light 12/4 on show at the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate.

Bought by Fred Woodhall in 1931, the Austin 12/4 travelled many thousands of miles in the UK as well as throughout Europe. In 1961 the car was passed on to the original owner’s son and then to great-grandson Charles Clarkson who donated it to the Great British Car Journey.

Now on display at the vistor attraction, there are no plans to restore the Austin 12/4. Richard said: “We’ve given it a clean and a polish but that’s it. Great British Car Journey is all about preserving the history of vehicles and part of that is showing how they’ve been used and the life they have led.

“The fact this car has survived being driven many thousands of miles and is driveable after more than 40 years off the road is testimony to Austin’s build quality and Britain’s motoring heritage. I am delighted that we have been able to add this remarkable example of a pre-war Austin to the Great British Car Journey collection.”

Great British Car Journey is located at Derwent Works in Ambergate and houses more than 120 classic cars including a Rolls Royce Silver Spirit, Mini, Cortina and Austin Seven.

The Austen Light 12/4 found in this overgrown timber garage.