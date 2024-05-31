Briefing session to be held for Chesterfield’s potential election candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interested candidates and agents for the general election in July 2024 are invited to a briefing session on Monday 3 June.

The briefing session will take place in Committee Room one at Chesterfield Town Hall between 6pm and 7pm.

At the session candidates and agents will be able to learn more about the nomination process and key information ahead of the election.

Interested candidates and agents do not need to register for the events and can just turn up on the evening to ask any questions they may have. They will also be able to collect Nomination papers during the evening if required.