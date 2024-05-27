Dobbies’ brand ambassador Michael Griffiths with his family at Dobbies enjoying the Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience at Dobbies.

Foodies and plant enthusiasts are invited to a special event at a leading north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies Chesterfield – which is based at Barlborough Links – is running its Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience on June 1 and 8 at 3pm, giving each attendee a planter worth £30, that is created durng the event, to take home.

Guests can enjoy three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, accompanied by unlimited tea and coffee refills, and the option to upgrade the drink to a latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate or speciality tea at a small additional cost.

The first tier will include a variety of freshly made finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon and cream cheese; egg mayonnaise and watercress; and ham, rocket and wholegrain mustard. The second tier includes Dobbies' famed scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and the third tier will feature a delightful array of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse.

After enjoying the afternoon tea, guests in Chesterfield will take part in an interactive workshop led by a member of Dobbies' gardening team. They will offer top tips and answer questions on how to plant up a container from scratch, and each attendee will have the chance to plant up their own, with a terracotta pot and seasonal bedding plants, hederas and heathers.

Dobbies’ brand ambassador, Michael Griffiths, aka @the_mediterranean_gardener on Instagram, attended the first event in April and thoroughly enjoyed the offering with his family. He said: “Dobbies Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience was fantastic. I went with my family and had a thoroughly fun day out.

“The afternoon tea was lovely and then we headed out into the planting area where the Dobbies’ horti team guided us through the planting activity, where everyone created the container with plants that appealed to them. Top tips were then shared on plants that complement one another and aftercare to keep it all thriving. I especially loved this part of the day, seeing everyone’s creativity.”