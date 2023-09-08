News you can trust since 1855
Book early to meet Santa in his Chesterfield grotto

Santa will be returning to Chesterfield to take up residence in his grotto where he will be handing out gifts to good boys and girls.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read
Santa will be handing out gifts to all the children who visit him in his grotto in Chesterfield' Market Hall's Assembly Rooms (generic photo: Adobe Stock)Santa will be handing out gifts to all the children who visit him in his grotto in Chesterfield' Market Hall's Assembly Rooms (generic photo: Adobe Stock)
The Christmas Grotto will be open in the Market Hall’s Assembly Rooms from Sunday, November 19 to December 24.

Every child that visits Santa will receive an age-appropriate wrapped gift and they will be able to talk to him about what their Christmas wishes are.

There are three relaxed sessions for children with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders. The music will be turned down, flashing lights switched off and there will be longer time slots to meet Santa.

Santa will be meeting families in his grotto on 15 years in the run-up to Christmas Day.Santa will be meeting families in his grotto on 15 years in the run-up to Christmas Day.
    Santa will be welcoming families to his grotto on these days:

    Sunday 19 November from 11am to 3pm

    Saturday 25 November from 10am to 4pm

    Saturday 2 December from 10am to 4pm

    Sunday 3 December from 11am to 3pm (relaxed session 11am to 12 noon)

    Saturday 9 December from 1pm to 4pm

    Sunday 10 December from 11am to 3pm (relaxed session 11am to 12 noon)

    Saturday 16 December from 10am to 4pm

    Sunday 17 December from 11am to 3pm (relaxed session 11am to 12 noon)

    Monday 18 December from 1pm to 5pm

    Tuesday 19 December from 1pm to 5pm

    Wednesday 20 December from 1pm to 5pm

    Thursday 21 December from 1pm to 5pm

    Friday 22 December from 10am to 4pm

    Saturday 23 December from 10am to 4pm

    Sunday 24 December from 10am to 2pm

    Councillor Kate Sarvent, portfolio holder for the town centre and visitor economy at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Meeting Santa Claus is the highlight of many families’ festive calendars, so we are pleased to be welcoming people back into our brilliant Market Hall grotto for 2023."

    Families are encouraged to book their preferred time slots early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are priced at £7.50 per child. A maximum of two adults can attend with each paying child, so any extra adults will need to buy a ticket also.

    All tickets for the grotto need to be booked in advance by visiting www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/santas-grotto, by calling the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) on 01246 345777 (10am to 3.30pm) or by visiting the VIC in person.

    Don’t forget to take photos of you and your family meeting Santa in his grotto.

