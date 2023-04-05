News you can trust since 1855
Book early for Easter Sunday house tours of Thornbridge Hall

Peak District stately home Thornbridge Hall will be open on Easter Sunday for a rare weekend house tour.

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Thornbridge Hall, which is owned by Emma and Jim Harrison, will be open to the public for house tours on Easter Sunday.Thornbridge Hall, which is owned by Emma and Jim Harrison, will be open to the public for house tours on Easter Sunday.
The guided tour on April 9 will taken in The Great Hall, The Carriage House, The Music Room and The House Bar.

Tour times are 11am and 12.30pm. The cost is £12 per person, a cream tea can be added for an extra £3.

House tours are now held every Friday which includes a Thornbridge beer tasting in the private bar.

To book for a tour, go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/house-tours