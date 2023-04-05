Book early for Easter Sunday house tours of Thornbridge Hall
Peak District stately home Thornbridge Hall will be open on Easter Sunday for a rare weekend house tour.
The guided tour on April 9 will taken in The Great Hall, The Carriage House, The Music Room and The House Bar.
Tour times are 11am and 12.30pm. The cost is £12 per person, a cream tea can be added for an extra £3.
House tours are now held every Friday which includes a Thornbridge beer tasting in the private bar.
To book for a tour, go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/house-tours