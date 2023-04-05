Thornbridge Hall, which is owned by Emma and Jim Harrison, will be open to the public for house tours on Easter Sunday.

The guided tour on April 9 will taken in The Great Hall, The Carriage House, The Music Room and The House Bar.

Tour times are 11am and 12.30pm. The cost is £12 per person, a cream tea can be added for an extra £3.

House tours are now held every Friday which includes a Thornbridge beer tasting in the private bar.