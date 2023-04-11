Big Book Day literary events returns to the streets of Derbyshire town

For one day each spring, Wirksworth becomes Derbyshire’s equivalent to Hay-On-Wye, the Welsh town famous for its second-hand bookshops and literary events.

A spokesperson for Big Book Day said: “Our beautiful little town will be transformed into a book lover’s paradise. Loads of second-hand books, new books, authors, crafts, poetry and music. It’s a day like no other.”

The festival, 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 22, promises a great day out for readers of all ages, and chance to discover the work of local writers spanning genres from cookery to children’s fiction.

Wirksworth's Big Book Day promises something to delight readers of every variety.

Among this year’s highlights, neighbourhood fitness guru Gila Archer will be sharing tips from her new book Enjoy Moving and Feel Fabulous in the Memorial Hall.

In the library at noon, there will be an Q&A with Sarah Daniels, the Lincolnshire-based author of The Stranded, a young adult dystopian cruise ship tale published by Penguin in 2022, and its forthcoming sequel The Exiled.

In the Feather Star ale house and record shop, at the Red Lion Hotel on the Market Place, a poetry slam at will be kicking off at 1pm – join in or sit back, listen and laugh along with a pint and pub grub by the fire.

Among the performers will be Rob Stamper, the Mad Bard of Middleton, and word has it that he will be out and about terrorising people with poetry and banter throughout the day.

Sarah Daniels, author of The Stranded, will be talking about her work at Wirksworth library.

Elsewhere, enjoy storytelling in the nation’s biggest railway bookshop at the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, plus music and dance performances in the Memorial Gardens from 11am.

For something more hands-on, have a go at book folding in the Memorial Hall with Alyson Horton, an ideal way for children and adults to pass the time for just a couple of pounds.

There will be stalls for books, food and drink dotted among the independent shops, restaurants and pubs, and the last word of the day will go to the Big Book Quiz at the Hope and Anchor at 7pm – entry in teams of four, £2 per person, text Val on 07973 600701 to book a table.