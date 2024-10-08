Best Santa in the Peak District is flying back for afternoon tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Maynard & The George Hathersage announce festive dates after sell out events last year.

The Maynard and The George Hathersage, both owned by independent hospitality group, Longbow Bars & Restaurants, have announced that Father Christmas will be flying to the Peak District for afternoon tea this December.

This is the first time that the venues have offered Afternoon Tea with Santa. Sittings are likely to sell out quickly with many customers and staff claiming that the Santa is the jolliest, and most authentic one they’ve ever met.

The same Santa joined Longbow venues for Breakfast with Santa last year, with tables selling out within a matter of days.

Santa at The Maynard

St Nick will be arriving at The George first, a 500-year-old coaching inn with rooms, which was once frequented by Charlotte Brontë. Afternoon tea will take place on Saturday 14th December at 1pm and 2.30pm.

He will then be rallying his reindeers and heading to The Maynard, a historic 19-room Edwardian hotel in the Hope Valley. There will be two afternoon tea sessions at The Maynard on Saturday 21st December, at 1:00pm and 2:30pm.

Grown-ups can expect festive sandwich selections featuring expertly roasted locally reared turkey, ham and pigs in blankets. There will also be smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, and festive afternoon tea trimmings like Christmas cake, brownie and mini winter berry pavlova. Not forgetting the cranberry scone, clotted cream and jam.

The children’s menu will be a feast of festive child-friendly delicacies, such as ham sandwiches on bloomer bread, pigs in blankets with tomato sauce, chocolate scones with clotted cream and Nutella, chocolate brownies, and gingerbread men.

Pastry chefs at The George and The Maynard make all of the afternoon tea cakes, scones and treats by hand using locally sourced ingredients.

The afternoon tea will be followed by a visit to Santa where each child will get the opportunity to sit with Santa, chat about their Christmas wishes, have a photo together and receive a selection box gift from Father Christmas.

“Ho ho ho! I had such a wonderful time in the Peak District last Christmas that I had to squeeze it into my very busy schedule again this year,” explained Santa Claus. “I am very much looking forward to hearing what the children want for Christmas, while sitting in the cosiness that only a historic Peak District pub or hotel can provide.

“I’m heard there will be festive music, crackling fires and I’m hoping to get my hands on one of my favourite Peak District turkey sandwiches as well.”

“It was an incredible experience last Christmas. It took me and the rest of our staff right back to the Christmas magic of our childhoods,” said Rob Hattersley, owner of Longbow Bars & Restaurants.

“We can’t wait to welcome children and their families, both from the local community and further afield, to spend some time with Santa – who we believe is the best in the business! – as well as enjoying some delicious, locally sourced Christmassy food. We’re sure it will get everyone well and truly into the festive mood.”

Santa will be joined by Sparkle and Sprout, two Christmas elves that went down a storm during the Breakfasts with Santa last year. As most of Santa’s elves are currently tied up with present making, Longbow will be holding auditions in the run up to Christmas to find the perfect assistants for the job. Updates will be shared on The Maynard and The George social media channels.

Alongside the afternoon tea, The Maynard will be holding a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday 14th and Saturday 21st December.

Afternoon Tea with Santa costs £25 per adult and £12.50 per child (including a selection box).

