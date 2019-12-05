Best places to go on a winter walk in Chesterfield according to TripAdvisor It is getting colder and while that means scraping the morning frost off your car it also means that you can go on a winter walk. And, as it will not be getting warmer till March you have plenty of time to fit all of the walks in. 1. 1. Chesterfield Canal There are plenty of walks to go on at Chesterfield Canal one even stretches 46 miles from Chesterfield to West Stockwith. One review said: "Great walk along the Canal and a lot of wildlife to see." JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 2. 2. Hardwick Hall Hardwick has plenty set trails through the estate ranging from 1.5 miles to 5.7 miles. You can walk around the estates several lakes, woodland and pastures. Simon Hulme JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. 3. Linacre Reservoir, Cutthorpe The reservoir has an easy 5 mile circular route you can try out. One review said: "The network of pathways are well marked and the scenery, with great views of Chesterfield only add to the walk." JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 4. 4. Holmebrook Valley Park, Chesterfield The park extends over 130 acres of sports fields, open water, woodlands and hay meadows. One review said: "The lake at bottom is lovely with swans and ducks if you like walks would recommend." JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2