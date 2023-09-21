Families will be flocking to fields in Derbyshire to pick their own pumpkins and take them home for Halloween.

A handful of businesses around the county specialise in this popular autumn activity with some requesting that customers book their slots in advance.

Village Pumpkins at Johnnygate Lane, Dronfield is run by Frankie and Charlie Village who have introduced a booking system this year to ensure the patch doesn’t get too busy. The couple said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we’re hopeful having tickets should help minimise traffic issues. As well as making our pumpkin picking experience much more relaxed and fun for everyone.”

There will be more than 30 varieties of pumpkins to choose from at Village Pumpkins where picking takes place on weekends from September 30 (ticket booking only) and weekdays from October 16 (no booking necessary). Tickets will be £3 for adults and children over 12 (children under 12 go free) – tickets do not include a pumpkin. Go to www.facebook.com/villagepumpkinsPYO

Face painting is new this year at Village Pumpkins where children can also feed chickens, look at farm animals and sit on tractors.

Ashover Family Farm at Eastwood Lane, Ashover is open for pumpkin picking every day from September 30 to October 31, from 10am to 4pm. Families can choose from more than 40,000 pumpkins grown on the farm.

Dogs are welcome in the spacious parking field and refreshments area at Ashover Family Farm but not in the pumpkin patch. No tickets needed and no booking is necessary. Parking is free.

Mr Pumpkin at Lime Farm, Mansfield Road, Morley is one of the biggest pick-your-own attractions and is open for business on selected dates and times from October 1 to October 31. Tickets £2.50 for adults, free for children 3-15 years and half-hour slots must be booked in advance on www.mrpumpkin.co.uk/book-tickets.

This year 90,000 pumpkins have been planted and there are over 40 varieties to choose from at Mr Pumpkin, from orange pumpkins to warty pumpkins, star shaped pumpkins to striped pumpkins.

Thousands of pumpkins will be ripe for the picking at a Halloween Festival at Bluebell Dairy, Brunswood Farm, Locko Road, Derby. The festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday from October 14 to 31, will include a pumpkin village, a witch’s potion class, a scarecrow maize maze, fancy dress parade and ghoulish play barn. Tickets £13.50 and each child (1-16 years) can take home a free pumpkin. Book online at https://bookings.bluebelldairy.co.uk

Shirley Pumpkins at Shirley Hall Farm, Derby Lane, Shirley, near Ashbourne will be open on selected dates throughout October including every Saturday and Sunday from October 8 and every day from October 23 to 31 to coincide with the school half-term holiday. For further details visit www.facebook.com/ShirleyPumpkins or email: [email protected]

